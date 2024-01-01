Elevate your vaping game with the Cake XL 6G Disposable Vape Pen! Packed with a potent 6000mg of premium THC blend, including THCa, THC-B, and Badder Melted Diamonds, this pen delivers exceptional flavor and effects across 10 unique strains. Enjoy a smooth experience in any of the unique strains. Start with 1-2 puffs to find your perfect dose and savor the best vaping session.



CAKE XL 6G DISPOSABLE SPECIFICATIONS

1 premium vape pen per package

6000mg (6 grams) per vape pen

THCa + THC-B + Badder Melted Diamonds

Disposable

USB Type-C

Rechargeable

Not refillable

10 strains

SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

Pineapple Express is a Sativa known for its sweet, citrusy aroma and energizing, euphoric effects. A cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian, it’s popular for relieving pain, anxiety, and stress while boosting creativity and focus.



AK-47

AK-47, a Sativa from Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani strains, provides a mellow, relaxing experience despite its intense name. It offers a long-lasting cerebral buzz that enhances mental alertness and creativity, with a taste of sweet floral notes against a sour, earthy aroma.



RED WIDOW

Red Widow is a rare Sativa from Red Dragon and White Widow. Known for its sweet tropical fruit flavor with creamy undertones, it provides uplifting and euphoric effects that enhance mood and focus while alleviating pain, depression, and stress.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

Blueberry Muffin is an Indica-dominant Hybrid known for its sweet, berry-like flavor and soothing effects. A cross between Purple Panty Dropper and Blueberry, this strain delivers a calming head high and full-body tingles, making it ideal for relieving stress, anxiety, pain, and depression. Its rich aroma and dessert-like flavor make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.



NYC DIESEL

NYC Diesel is a Hybrid strain known for its lime and grapefruit aroma. It offers a strong cerebral high, boosting mood, creativity, and sociability while relieving anxiety.



PURPLE PUNCH

Purple Punch, a cross of Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple, delivers sweet grape and berry flavors with potent, full-body relaxation. Ideal for evening use, this indica strain offers euphoria and soothing effects, perfect for relieving stress, nausea, and stimulating appetite.



TRIPLE OG

Triple OG, or "Triple Kush," is an Indica-dominant Hybrid that provides a deeply relaxing high that can lead to couch-lock, making it ideal for treating chronic stress, pain, and anxiety.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



RAINBOW GLUE

Rainbow Glue is an Indica that combines all the perfect flavors of Gorilla Glue and Zkittlez. It offers a flavorful experience with candy-like notes from its Zkittlez lineage and a relaxing, focused high. This indica-dominant strain combines Zkittlez’s uplifting effects with Original Glue’s earthy, piney flavors for a balanced and enjoyable experience.



STRAWBERRY UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

Strawberry Upside Down Cake is an Indica strain known for its sweet, fruity flavors reminiscent of strawberry desserts. It delivers a relaxing, calming high that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.



CHURROZ

Churroz, a cross between Cookies and White Fire OG, provides a balanced mix of relaxation and energy, ideal for nighttime use without causing couch lock. With a lower THC%, it's suitable for both novice and experienced users.



