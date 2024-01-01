Canna River Delta 8 Gummies are incredibly euphoric, delicious, and even beginner friendly! If you're new to the THC scene (or a seasoned user that wants to change up your routine), these gummies are exactly what you should be reaching for. With 25mg Delta 8 THC per gummy, you can split them in half and start finding your tolerance slowly.



These gummies are perfect for creative and energetic vibes, managing pain and stress, and in specific doses (based on your body and how you react to THC) can be a good sleep aid.



Try these insane gummies in any of the 7 familiar and delicious flavors!



​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

30 gummies per jar

Delta 8 THC

25mg Delta 8 per gummy

750mg total per bag

7 flavors

Plant based

Gluten Free

​



GUMMY FLAVORS

Blue Razz

Crazy Apple

Dragon Berry

Island Splash

Kiwi Burst

Lemon Raspberry

Major Melonz

