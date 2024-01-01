Canna River - Delta 8 Gummies - 750mg

About this product

Canna River Delta 8 Gummies are incredibly euphoric, delicious, and even beginner friendly! If you're new to the THC scene (or a seasoned user that wants to change up your routine), these gummies are exactly what you should be reaching for. With 25mg Delta 8 THC per gummy, you can split them in half and start finding your tolerance slowly.

These gummies are perfect for creative and energetic vibes, managing pain and stress, and in specific doses (based on your body and how you react to THC) can be a good sleep aid.

Try these insane gummies in any of the 7 familiar and delicious flavors!

​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
30 gummies per jar
Delta 8 THC
25mg Delta 8 per gummy
750mg total per bag
7 flavors
Plant based
Gluten Free


GUMMY FLAVORS
Blue Razz
Crazy Apple
Dragon Berry
Island Splash
Kiwi Burst
Lemon Raspberry
Major Melonz

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
