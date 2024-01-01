Personalize your cannabis experience with the Cannabis Life Entourage Vape Pens. Each strain features a unique blend of cannabinoids so you choose exactly what effects you want. Choose between sativa (Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + CBG + CBD + natural terpenes), hybrid (Delta 8 THC + CBN + CBD + natural terpenes), or indica (Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + CBG + CBN + CBD + natural terpenes), then choose your favorite strain with incredibly smooth flavors.



Snag your favorite strain from Cannabis Life Entourage Blend Vape Pens today!



CANNABIS LIFE ENTOURAGE PENS SPECIFICATIONS

1 premium vape pen per package

3 grams per vape pen

3000mg cannabinoid blend each

Approx. 1200 puffs per pen

Unique, proprietary cannabinoid blend featured in each strain;

Sativa: Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + CBG + CBD + natural terpenes

Hybrid: Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + CBG + CBN + CBD + natural terpenes

Indica: Delta 8 THC + CBN + CBD + natural terpenes

Ceramic Coil

USB-C Port

No fillers; VG or PG

Disposable

Rechargeable

Not refillable

​



SATIVAS

Cannabinoid Blend: Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + CBG



For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



SUPER SOUR DIESEL

Super Sour Diesel is a potent sativa strain, combining Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, known for its energizing effects that boost creativity and euphoria while relieving stress and pain. Ideal for daytime use, it offers a pungent, fuel-like flavor and is best suited for experienced smokers due to its strong cerebral effects.



PEACHES & CREAM

Peaches & Cream features a sweet, fruity flavor and subtle spiciness, offering heady euphoria and a boost in creativity. Its pink-orange buds and uplifting effects make it perfect for focused tasks or unwinding after a long day.



HYBRIDS

Cannabinoid Blend: Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + CBG + CBN



Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BLUEBERRY COOKIES

Blueberry Cookies is a cross between Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC with a unique flavor blend of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries. Its relaxing, mid-level sedative effects and heady, creative high make it ideal for relieving stress, chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.



INDICAS

Cannabinoid Blend: Delta 8 THC + CBN



For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BERRY GELATO

Berry Gelato, also known as "Blueberry Gelato", is created by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. It features fruity, earthy flavors and potent effects. Offering a clear-headed, functional high, it relaxes muscles in larger doses and is ideal for experienced users seeking relief from anxiety and stress.



NORTHERN LIGHTS

Northern Lights is a legendary indica strain known for its sweet and spicy flavor profile and euphoric, stress-relieving effects. Beloved for its ability to ease insomnia, anxiety, pain, and nausea, it's a go-to choice for relaxation and medical use.



​

read more