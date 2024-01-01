Cannabis Life provides MAX STRENGTH Delta 8 THC in these premium gummies. Each gummy provides an intense 50mg of Delta 8 THC. These gummies are meant for seasoned cannabis users, even then - watch out! You'll experience a euphorically vivid cerebral and body high. Dose these magical gummies properly for the incredible benefits and the exhilarating high that Delta 8 THC delivers.
Buy these Kushberry flavored gummies today!
CANNABIS LIFE EXTRA STRENGTH DELTA 8 GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS Max Strength Gummies Delta 8 THC 1500mg D8 THC per jar 30 gummies per jar 50mg D8 THC per gummy Flavor: Kushberry
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.