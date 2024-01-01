Cannabis Life HHC Gummies in Blue Razz are premium quality and vegan thanks to outstanding proprietary formulas. These gummies create a relaxing euphoric experience! HHC is known for its Sativa-life effects, resulting in an uplifting and energized buzz. With 25mg per gummy, we recommend starting with one-half a gummy and working to see how your tolerance is for HHC. These gummies are available in this fun container of sweet and tart Blue Razz. Try them today!
KEY ELEMENTS Total 750mg HHC per pack 25mg per gummy 30 gummies per jar 0% THC Vegan
OTHER FLAVORS Watermelon Splash Pineapple Punch Lemon Drop
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.