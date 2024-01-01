Cannabis Life HHC Gummies in Blue Razz are premium quality and vegan thanks to outstanding proprietary formulas. These gummies create a relaxing euphoric experience! HHC is known for its Sativa-life effects, resulting in an uplifting and energized buzz. With 25mg per gummy, we recommend starting with one-half a gummy and working to see how your tolerance is for HHC. These gummies are available in this fun container of sweet and tart Blue Razz. Try them today!



KEY ELEMENTS

Total 750mg HHC per pack

25mg per gummy

30 gummies per jar

0% THC

Vegan

​



OTHER FLAVORS

Watermelon Splash

Pineapple Punch

Lemon Drop



