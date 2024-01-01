Cannabis Life - HHC Gummies - Blue Razz - 750mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Cannabis Life HHC Gummies in Blue Razz are premium quality and vegan thanks to outstanding proprietary formulas. These gummies create a relaxing euphoric experience! HHC is known for its Sativa-life effects, resulting in an uplifting and energized buzz. With 25mg per gummy, we recommend starting with one-half a gummy and working to see how your tolerance is for HHC. These gummies are available in this fun container of sweet and tart Blue Razz. Try them today!

KEY ELEMENTS
Total 750mg HHC per pack
25mg per gummy
30 gummies per jar
0% THC
Vegan


OTHER FLAVORS
Watermelon Splash
Pineapple Punch
Lemon Drop

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
