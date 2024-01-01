About this product
Cannadips Rippers are Delta 8 THC Dip Pouches. These THC pouches are perfect if you are looking for a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco or dip pouches, such as Zyn. These pouches are also good for anyone looking to enjoy the effects and benefits of Delta 8 THC in a unique and discreet way. (Family holidays, anyone?)
Each dip pouch contains 50mg of Delta 8 THC and come in 4 mouth-watering (literally!) flavors. Enjoy these sublingual dips from Cannadips. Try these today!
These Delta 8 THC dip pouches do not contain tobacco or nicotine.
HOW TO USE CANNADIPS RIPPERS
Grab 1 pouch (or your personal dose).
Place the pouch between your cheek and gum.
Enjoy your pouch sublingually and go about your day!
When you are done, remove the pouch from your mouth and toss it in the trash.
These pouches can be enjoyed for up to 2 hours.
The effects of Delta 8 THC can be felt in about 30-45 minutes once you've placed the pouch.
These pouches are made to be spit-free, so you can enjoy your pouch discreetly.
Don't swallow these pouches, but if you do, don't worry, it should "work its way through" (according to Cannadips).
Suggested Dose
Use 1 pouch to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 30-60 minutes for full effect and then increase dose based on desired effect.
CANNADIPS RIPPERS | DELTA 8 POUCHES SPECIFICATIONS
Dip Pouches
Delta 8 THC
50mg D8 in each pouch
15 Delta 8 Infused Pouches in each container
Hemp-Derived
Tobacco-Free
Nicotine-Free
CANNADIPS RIPPERS | DELTA 8 POUCH FLAVORS
Natural Mint
Tropical Mango
Orange Dreamsicle
Sour Gummy Bears
Each dip pouch contains 50mg of Delta 8 THC and come in 4 mouth-watering (literally!) flavors. Enjoy these sublingual dips from Cannadips. Try these today!
These Delta 8 THC dip pouches do not contain tobacco or nicotine.
HOW TO USE CANNADIPS RIPPERS
Grab 1 pouch (or your personal dose).
Place the pouch between your cheek and gum.
Enjoy your pouch sublingually and go about your day!
When you are done, remove the pouch from your mouth and toss it in the trash.
These pouches can be enjoyed for up to 2 hours.
The effects of Delta 8 THC can be felt in about 30-45 minutes once you've placed the pouch.
These pouches are made to be spit-free, so you can enjoy your pouch discreetly.
Don't swallow these pouches, but if you do, don't worry, it should "work its way through" (according to Cannadips).
Suggested Dose
Use 1 pouch to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 30-60 minutes for full effect and then increase dose based on desired effect.
CANNADIPS RIPPERS | DELTA 8 POUCHES SPECIFICATIONS
Dip Pouches
Delta 8 THC
50mg D8 in each pouch
15 Delta 8 Infused Pouches in each container
Hemp-Derived
Tobacco-Free
Nicotine-Free
CANNADIPS RIPPERS | DELTA 8 POUCH FLAVORS
Natural Mint
Tropical Mango
Orange Dreamsicle
Sour Gummy Bears
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item