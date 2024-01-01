Cannadips Rippers are Delta 8 THC Dip Pouches. These THC pouches are perfect if you are looking for a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco or dip pouches, such as Zyn. These pouches are also good for anyone looking to enjoy the effects and benefits of Delta 8 THC in a unique and discreet way. (Family holidays, anyone?)



Each dip pouch contains 50mg of Delta 8 THC and come in 4 mouth-watering (literally!) flavors. Enjoy these sublingual dips from Cannadips. Try these today!



These Delta 8 THC dip pouches do not contain tobacco or nicotine.



HOW TO USE CANNADIPS RIPPERS

Grab 1 pouch (or your personal dose).

Place the pouch between your cheek and gum.

Enjoy your pouch sublingually and go about your day!

When you are done, remove the pouch from your mouth and toss it in the trash.

​



These pouches can be enjoyed for up to 2 hours.



The effects of Delta 8 THC can be felt in about 30-45 minutes once you've placed the pouch.



These pouches are made to be spit-free, so you can enjoy your pouch discreetly.



Don't swallow these pouches, but if you do, don't worry, it should "work its way through" (according to Cannadips).



Suggested Dose

Use 1 pouch to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 30-60 minutes for full effect and then increase dose based on desired effect.



​



CANNADIPS RIPPERS | DELTA 8 POUCHES SPECIFICATIONS

Dip Pouches

Delta 8 THC

50mg D8 in each pouch

15 Delta 8 Infused Pouches in each container

Hemp-Derived

Tobacco-Free

Nicotine-Free

​

CANNADIPS RIPPERS | DELTA 8 POUCH FLAVORS

Natural Mint

Tropical Mango

Orange Dreamsicle

Sour Gummy Bears

Show more