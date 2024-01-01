D9-HI brings a customizable (and guilt-free!) way to indulge in CBD, Delta 9 THC, and a deliciously decadent chocolate chip chip blondie cookie bar. D9-HI Delta 9 THC Chocolate Chip Blondie Cookie Bar is made up of a euphoric blend of 150mg Delta 9 THC and 150mg CBD to fully balance out your experience. With Cannabis Sativa hard at work in this snack, you'll be ready to take on the day, be productive, engage your creativity, and socialize to your heart's content. With stress nowhere in sight, you'll love every dose of this delicious Delta 9 edible.
Grab one for yourself today!
Each order contains 1 blondie cookie bar with 150mg of Delta 9 THC + 150mg of CBD.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 1 cookie bar per order 150mg Delta 9 THC per blondie cookie bar 150mg CBD per blondie cookie bar Vegan Gluten-Free *Product contains wheat & soy. Produced in a facility that also processes nuts, dairy, egg & soy.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.