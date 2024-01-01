D9-HI brings a customizable (and guilt-free!) way to indulge in CBD, Delta 9 THC, and a deliciously decadent chocolate chip chip blondie cookie bar. D9-HI Delta 9 THC Chocolate Chip Blondie Cookie Bar is made up of a euphoric blend of 150mg Delta 9 THC and 150mg CBD to fully balance out your experience. With Cannabis Sativa hard at work in this snack, you'll be ready to take on the day, be productive, engage your creativity, and socialize to your heart's content. With stress nowhere in sight, you'll love every dose of this delicious Delta 9 edible.



Grab one for yourself today!



Each order contains 1 blondie cookie bar with 150mg of Delta 9 THC + 150mg of CBD.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

1 cookie bar per order

150mg Delta 9 THC per blondie cookie bar

150mg CBD per blondie cookie bar

Vegan

Gluten-Free

​

*Product contains wheat & soy. Produced in a facility that also processes nuts, dairy, egg & soy.

