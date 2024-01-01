Delta Extrax - Adios Collection - THCa | Delta 9P THC 2g Cart Duos

About this product

Delta Extrax THCa | Delta-9P THC 2 Gram Cart Duos are from the Adios Collection. Say "ADIOS!" to stress, anxiety, and more with these unique carts.

Each a cartridge features an intense blend of THCA, Delta-9P THC, and Delta 8 THC Live Resin.

Each pack has 2 flavors/strains and each pack includes a Hybrid strain. These are truly choose-your-own adventure cartridges.

Try either duo of these awesome cartridges!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
2 grams per cartridge
2 cartridges per pack
2 unique strains per pack
THCA + Delta-9P THC + Delta 8 THC Live Resin
NOT Refillable
Disposable
510-threaded cartridge


BERRY PIE (SATIVA)
Berry Pie is an electrifying, uplifting, and energetic Sativa strain. Enjoy sweet juicy berry and warm vanilla flavors in this high powered strain.

APPLE FRITTER (HYBRID)
Apple Fritter is an uplifting Hybrid strain that is extremely potent. Since this strain is a cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, expect sweet, earthy, pastry, and cheesy flavors.

TANGIE BANANA (HYBRID)
Tangie Banana is a sweet citrusy and creamy banana Hybrid strain. This Hybrid is perfectly balanced and a good pair for Grape Kush.

GRAPE KUSH (INDICA)
Grape Kush is an invigorating Indica strain. This strain delivers perfectly sweet grape flavors.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
