Delta Extrax THCa | Delta-9P THC Live Resin Disposable Vape Pens are from the Adios Collection. Say "ADIOS!" to stress, anxiety, and more with these unique pens. Each awesome pen features an intense blend of THCa, Delta-9P THC, THC-X, HXY-10 THC, HXY-8 THC, and Live Resin.



You're sure to be on cloud 9 with these pens! Try each of the 7 strains!



​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

4.5 grams per vape pen

THCA + Delta-9P THC + THC-X + HXY-10 THC + HXY-8 THC Live Resin

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

USB C charger cable NOT included

​



THOR'S HAMMER (SATIVA)

Thor's Hammer is an electrifying, uplifting, and energetic Sativa strain. Enjoy earthy sage, sweet honey, and cooling menthol flavors in this high powered pen.



ALIEN COOKIES (HYBRID)

Alien Cookies is a dynamic Hybrid strain. You'll enter this experience feeling satisfied and uplifted! If you love creamy vanilla and fresh sage notes, you'll love this pen.



SWEET TOOTH (HYBRID)

Sweet Tooth is an evenly balanced Hybrid strain. This euphoric pen delivers sweet berry flavors.



GRANDMOMMY PURPLE (INDICA)

Grandmommy Purple is an intensely mellow Indica strain. If you're looking for a slightly more mild version of Granddaddy Purp, this strain is for you. Perfect with notes of fresh grape and sweet berry flavors.



JELLY SHERBET (INDICA)

Jelly Sherbet is a rare Indica strain. This fruity-tasting pen is perfect for the ultimate relaxing treat at the end of a long day.



POWER PLANT (SATIVA)

Power Plant is an uplifting Sativa strain. The earthy flavor notes pair well with the intensely euphoric experience.



GHOST TRAIN HAZE (SATIVA)

Ghost Train Haze is a Sativa strain with a bright citrus and floral flavor profile. This uplifting strain is perfect for socializing and energy.

Show more