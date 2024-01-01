Delta Extrax - THCh | THCjd Lights Out Gummies - 3500mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
About this product

Delta Extrax THCh & THCjd Live Resin Gummies are part of their Lights Out Collection. The Lights Out Collection pulls together well known and some not-so-well-known cannabinoids. With multiple cannabinoids working together to create the entourage effect, this product is sure to create a perfectly balanced and smooth experience for you. These gummies are created with a perfect blend of Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.

What are you waiting for? Snag your jar of Delta Extrax Lights Out Gummies today!

DELTA EXTRAX LIGHTS OUT GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
THCh + THCjd Live Resin + Lights Out Blend
Lights Out Blend = THCh + THCjd + THCP + Delta 8 + Delta 10 + Live Resin
175mg of THC blend per gummy
3,500mg of THC blend total

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
