Delta Extrax THCh & THCjd Live Resin Gummies are part of their Lights Out Collection. The Lights Out Collection pulls together well known and some not-so-well-known cannabinoids. With multiple cannabinoids working together to create the entourage effect, this product is sure to create a perfectly balanced and smooth experience for you. These gummies are created with a perfect blend of Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.



What are you waiting for? Snag your jar of Delta Extrax Lights Out Gummies today!



DELTA EXTRAX LIGHTS OUT GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

20 gummies per jar

THCh + THCjd Live Resin + Lights Out Blend

Lights Out Blend = THCh + THCjd + THCP + Delta 8 + Delta 10 + Live Resin

175mg of THC blend per gummy

3,500mg of THC blend total

