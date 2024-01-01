These sleek, portable, and discreet ELF THC Vape Pens, also known as ELF Bars, come in a small but mighty 5000mg disposable pod. These pens include a unique blend of Delta 8 THC oil, THCP, THCB, THCV, THCh, and terpenes that completely elevate your THC experience.



ELF is known for their enhanced and elevated vape pens, called ELF Bars. ELF Bars are known for the innovative and high quality designs, created with the consumer in mind. There is no comparison to ELF Bars.



If you're ready to jump on the ELF bandwagon, without the use of nicotine, these Vape Pens are for you!



Try these 5 gram disposable vape pens in Strawberry Mango Haze, Limepop Sugar Glue, and OG Blueberry Marshmallow.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

5g (5mL) per pen

5000 puffs

Delta 8 THC Oil + THCP + THCB + THCV + THCh + Terpenes

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

650 mAh

USB-C charger cable NOT included

Dual mesh coil

​



Note from ELF: Battery power shall not be released normally when the ambient temperature is lower than -5℃. We suggest before the activation, this product shall be left in a warm environment for about three days to restore battery discharge capacity.



​



STRAWBERRY MANGO HAZE (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Strawberry Mango Haze is a a creative Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain is helpful if you want to unwind after a challenging day or if you want to be social with friends.



OG BLUEBERRY MARSHMALLOW (HYBRID-INDICA)

OG Blueberry Marshmallow is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain that helps create a calming experience. This blissful strain is relaxing and delivers flavors of sweet blueberry.



LIMEPOP SUGAR GLUE (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Limepop Sugar Glue is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain is well balanced, yet uplifting. This yummy strain is energizing and uplifting.

