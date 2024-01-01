About this product
ELF THC THC3000 Disposable Vape Pens create a special experience from pen to pen. Each pen is equipped with their own unique combination of cannabinoids. Each pen is sleek, compact, and has a fun design. So, are you judging a book by its cover and choosing the best looking vape? Or are you picking your new favorite blend of potent cannabinoids? The choice is yours!
Grab one of these unique disposables today!
SUGGESTED USE
Hold button down while inhaling.
1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3 grams per pen
Proprietary Blends of Cannabinoids
Rechargeable
Disposable
NOT refillable
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
AMANITA DREAM (Does not contain Amanita Muscaria)
Amanita Dream is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain.
HHC + HHCP
SOUR PINK LEMONADE
Sour Pink Lemonade is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with tart and sweet flavors.
D8 + THC-P + THC-X
LAZER LIME HAZE
Lazer Lime Haze is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. You'll love the tart flavors in this funky pen.
D8 + THC-P+THC-X
ALIEN BUBBA BERRY
Alien Bubba Berry is a well balanced Hybrid strain with yummy fruit flavors.
D8 + THC-P+THC-X
HAHA PSYCHO PUNCH
Haha Psycho Punch is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain with tropical berry flavors.
D8 + THC-P+THC-X
GRAPE SLUR-P #4
Grape Slur-P #4 is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with yummy sweet grape flavors.
D8 + THC-P + THC-X
BLUE MAGIC OG X
Blue Magic OG X is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that offers delicious flavors of sweet berries.
D8 + THCP + THCX
Grab one of these unique disposables today!
SUGGESTED USE
Hold button down while inhaling.
1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3 grams per pen
Proprietary Blends of Cannabinoids
Rechargeable
Disposable
NOT refillable
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
AMANITA DREAM (Does not contain Amanita Muscaria)
Amanita Dream is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain.
HHC + HHCP
SOUR PINK LEMONADE
Sour Pink Lemonade is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with tart and sweet flavors.
D8 + THC-P + THC-X
LAZER LIME HAZE
Lazer Lime Haze is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. You'll love the tart flavors in this funky pen.
D8 + THC-P+THC-X
ALIEN BUBBA BERRY
Alien Bubba Berry is a well balanced Hybrid strain with yummy fruit flavors.
D8 + THC-P+THC-X
HAHA PSYCHO PUNCH
Haha Psycho Punch is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain with tropical berry flavors.
D8 + THC-P+THC-X
GRAPE SLUR-P #4
Grape Slur-P #4 is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with yummy sweet grape flavors.
D8 + THC-P + THC-X
BLUE MAGIC OG X
Blue Magic OG X is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that offers delicious flavors of sweet berries.
D8 + THCP + THCX
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item