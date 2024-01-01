ELF THC THC3000 Disposable Vape Pens create a special experience from pen to pen. Each pen is equipped with their own unique combination of cannabinoids. Each pen is sleek, compact, and has a fun design. So, are you judging a book by its cover and choosing the best looking vape? Or are you picking your new favorite blend of potent cannabinoids? The choice is yours!



Grab one of these unique disposables today!



SUGGESTED USE

Hold button down while inhaling.

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3 grams per pen

Proprietary Blends of Cannabinoids

Rechargeable

Disposable

NOT refillable

​



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



AMANITA DREAM (Does not contain Amanita Muscaria)

Amanita Dream is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain.

HHC + HHCP



SOUR PINK LEMONADE

Sour Pink Lemonade is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with tart and sweet flavors.

D8 + THC-P + THC-X



LAZER LIME HAZE

Lazer Lime Haze is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. You'll love the tart flavors in this funky pen.

D8 + THC-P+THC-X



ALIEN BUBBA BERRY

Alien Bubba Berry is a well balanced Hybrid strain with yummy fruit flavors.

D8 + THC-P+THC-X



HAHA PSYCHO PUNCH

Haha Psycho Punch is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain with tropical berry flavors.

D8 + THC-P+THC-X



GRAPE SLUR-P #4

Grape Slur-P #4 is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with yummy sweet grape flavors.

D8 + THC-P + THC-X



BLUE MAGIC OG X

Blue Magic OG X is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that offers delicious flavors of sweet berries.

D8 + THCP + THCX



​

