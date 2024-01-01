Elevate your vaping experience with ELF THC Vantablack Blend Vape Pens, available in three bold flavors: Blue Goo Glue, Strawberry Snatch Auto, and Black Skull Gelato Punch. Each pen is infused with a powerful 8000mg blend of THCa, THCP, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and natural terpenes, delivering a rich and flavorful hit with every puff. Engineered for top performance, these pens feature a Smart Screen, Dual Vertex coils, and adjustable voltage settings, making it easy to customize your vaping session for an unmatched experience.



​



Don't forget to check out our other premium 8g pens from ELF THC, including the Spectre, Quantum, and Phantom blends, each offering its own unique and potent combination.



SUGGESTED DOSE

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.



Best Voltage: 2.5 – 3.3.



ELF THC VANTABLACK BLEND FLAVORS

🔵Blue Goo Glue

🍓Strawberry Snatch Auto

☠️Black Skull Gelato Punch

​



ELF THC VANTABLACK BLEND SPECIFICATIONS

1 premium vape pen per package

8000mg (8 grams) per vape pen

THCa + THCP + Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC + Terpenes

Smart Screen

Dual Vertex (dual mesh coil)

Variable voltage settings;

2.4V

2.8V

3.2V

Anti-leak

Disposable

Rechargeable

Not refillable

Show more