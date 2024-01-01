About this product
Elevate your vaping experience with ELF THC Vantablack Blend Vape Pens, available in three bold flavors: Blue Goo Glue, Strawberry Snatch Auto, and Black Skull Gelato Punch. Each pen is infused with a powerful 8000mg blend of THCa, THCP, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and natural terpenes, delivering a rich and flavorful hit with every puff. Engineered for top performance, these pens feature a Smart Screen, Dual Vertex coils, and adjustable voltage settings, making it easy to customize your vaping session for an unmatched experience.
Don't forget to check out our other premium 8g pens from ELF THC, including the Spectre, Quantum, and Phantom blends, each offering its own unique and potent combination.
SUGGESTED DOSE
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
Best Voltage: 2.5 – 3.3.
ELF THC VANTABLACK BLEND FLAVORS
🔵Blue Goo Glue
🍓Strawberry Snatch Auto
☠️Black Skull Gelato Punch
ELF THC VANTABLACK BLEND SPECIFICATIONS
1 premium vape pen per package
8000mg (8 grams) per vape pen
THCa + THCP + Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC + Terpenes
Smart Screen
Dual Vertex (dual mesh coil)
Variable voltage settings;
2.4V
2.8V
3.2V
Anti-leak
Disposable
Rechargeable
Not refillable
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
