Find unique strains and experiences in the Exodus Diamond Sauce Collection. These proprietary 8 gram disposable vapes contain an interesting blend of CB9A, THCP, THCa, and terpenes. With modernized vape device technology such as an LED smart screen, pre-heat function, variable voltages, and a unique oil volume system, what's not to love?



Grab your favorite strain in the Exodus Diamond Sauce CB9A + THCa Disposable today!



EXODUS DIAMOND SAUCE COLLECTION DISPOSABLES SPECIFICATIONS

8 grams per pen

THC-A + THCP + CB9A extracts

LED smart screen

Pre-heat function

Oil volume system

Variable voltages

USB-C not included

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



GREEN CRACK

Green Crack is an intense Sativa strain with energizing and talkative effects. Enjoy enhanced focus while savoring sweet mango, zesty citrus, and spicy flavors.



GOLDEN PINEAPPLE

Golden Pineapple is a creative Sativa with uplifting effects. Users report less stress, anxiety, and depression in this tropical-flavored strain.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GUAVA GELATO

Guava Gelato is a Gelato phenotype that delivers a relaxing Hybrid experience. Let your mind wander into cerebral exultation while this creamy and tropical strain fights off stress, nausea, and daily aches and pains.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



LONDON PURPZ

London Purpz is an Indica strain created by crossing London Pound Cake and Mendo Purps. Created by STIIIZY, London Purpz features grape and citrus flavors while sending you into your happy place.



PINK ROZAY

Pink Rozay is a perfectly relaxing Indica strain. This strain provides the great escape from stress, anxiety, and depression in every floral-flavored puff.

Show more