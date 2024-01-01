Geek'd Extracts Thumpers THCa Diamonds Pre Rolls offer a premium THC experience in a convenient pre-roll. Made from high-quality hemp flower, this 1.5g joint provides a smooth flower experience. - no rolling required. Enjoy a flavorful and slow burn from each of these kief-dipped pre rolls. Great for both beginners and experienced users alike.



Snag your favorite Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica strain in Geek'd Thumpers THCa Diamonds Pre Rolls today!



GEEK'D THUMPERS THCA DIAMONDS PRE ROLL SPECIFICATIONS

1 1.5g preroll in each cannister

Resealable cannister

THCa + THCa Diamonds

Kief-dipped

🤩SATIVA

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



JACK HERER

Jack Herer is famous for its uplifting and energizing effects, perfect for daytime use. Its sweet and earthy aroma, and smooth, woody exhale make Jack Herer a favorite for enhancing creativity, conversation, and even meals.



😌HYBRID

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



WHITE RNTZ

White Rntz is known for its sweet flavor and relaxing, tingly body high. After the first hit, expect a soothing body buzz that’s both relaxing and uplifting, making it great for any time of day. Keep snacks handy—White Runtz is notorious for sparking the munchies!



😴INDICA

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



KING LOUIS VIII

King Louis VIII is known for its piney scent and earthy undertones, this strain’s aroma is reminiscent of a forest. King Louis VIII delivers a classic spicy kush scent and deeply relaxing effects, making it a favorite among indica lovers.



