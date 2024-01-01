ghost All-in-One Slide Piece THCa Disposable Vape Pens are the next best thing in innovation. Each 7 gram disposable features a slide piece that lets users toggle between chambers and coils. By utilizing one chamber and one coil at a time, this helps keep flavors enhanced throughout the life of the vape pen and aids in mitigating clogs and leaks.



These sleek vape pens create hard-hitting and long-lasting effects in a convenient, yet jam-packed 7 gram package. ghost All-in-One Slide Piece Pens contain a high potency blend of THCa Liquid Diamonds, THCP, Delta 10, and natural terpenes.



Enjoy these draw-activated vape pens in 7 strains;



Tropicana Cookies (Sativa)

Hulk Berry (Sativa)

Chem Dog (Hybrid)

Blueberry Muffin (Hybrid)

Lemon Cake (Indica)

Grape Ape (Indica)

Trainwreck (Sativa)



GHOST ALL-IN-ONE SLIDE PIECE THCA VAPE PENS SPECIFICATIONS

7g per vape pen

THCa + THCP + Delta 10 THC

Liquid Diamond infused

All natural terpenes

Disposable

Innovative mouthpiece slide technology

USBC rechargeable

Dual chamber + dual mesh coil

Draw-activated

7 strains

SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



TROPICANA COOKIES (SATIVA)

Tropicana Cookies is mild Sativa strain with long-lasting effects. Expect an energetic and creative beginning followed by a relaxing unwind. You'll also love the enticing flavors of citrus, sweet, and sour.



HULK BERRY (SATIVA)

Hulk Berry (or Hulkberry) is a powerful Sativa strain. Perfect for experienced users that like fast, energetic effects and an increase in motivation and creativity. Expect intoxicating flavors of berry, citrus, diesel, and sweetness.



TRAINWRECK (SATIVA)

Trainwreck is a hard-hitting Sativa strain. Named for its exhilarating and fast effects hitting you like a train, Trainwreck is known for relieving pain and stress during the day. This strain provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes. Enjoy flavors of herbs, lemon, pine, and woodsy.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BLUEBERRY MUFFIN (HYBRID)

Blueberry Muffin is an Indica dominant Hybrid that delivers intoxicating flavors of blueberry, herbal, nutty, sweet, and vanilla. Blueberry Muffin is known for a cerebral onset then letting your mind wander into a hazy bliss and finally into a mild sense of focus.



CHEM DOG (HYBRID)

Chem Dog is an Indica dominant Hybrid strain with slightly uplifting and well-balanced effects. Enjoy a euphoric mood boost, enhanced creativity, and deep relaxation. Enjoy notes of spicy pine, sweetness, and diesel.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



LEMON CAKE (INDICA)

Lemon Cake is a sleepy Indica strain. Common reported uses for Lemon Cake are to relieve depression, headaches, stress, and loss of appetite. If you enjoy sweet and sour flavors of citrus, you'll love this strain.



GRAPE APE (INDICA)

Grape Ape is an Indica strain, perfect for nighttime use. Enjoy euphoria, happy, relaxing, and insanely sleepy effects. Grape Ape is a full-body, relaxing experience that will also tickle your tastebuds with flavors of sweet berries.



