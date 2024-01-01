ghost Shadow Blend Disposable Vape Pens create an extremely balanced and euphoric high with Delta 6 THC, THCa, and Liquid Diamonds working together. You can also expect insanely flavorful and smooth hits from each draw.



​



Choose from 6 strains;



Guava (Sativa)

Starfruit (Sativa)

Limoncello (Hybrid)

Cherry Pie (Hybrid)

Raspberry Kush (Indica)

Mandarin Kush (Indica)



SUGGESTED USE

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3.5g per pen

Delta 6 THC + THCa + Liquid Diamonds

6 strains

Rechargeable battery

USB-C

Draw-Activated Firing Mechanism

Ceramic coil

​



GUAVA (SATIVA)

Guava is a perfectly social Sativa strain with notes of gassy sweetness. If you need a strain to start your day, look no further than Guava.



STARFRUIT (SATIVA)

Starfruit is an evenly balanced Sativa that delivers a sweet fruity taste followed by a pungent sour pepperiness. Starfruit creates a state of clear-headed euphoria, so anyone with stuff needing done, this strain is for you.



CHERRY PIE (HYBRID)

Cherry Pie is the perfect Hybrid strain for anyone looking to combat stress, depression, and anxiety. Plus, you'll love the sweet and sour notes of cherry pie.



LIMONCELLO (HYBRID)

Limoncello is an incredibly talkative Hybrid strain. With your head buzzing but body sinking into the couch, you'll get the best of both worlds. Limoncello delivers flavors of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus tones.



RASPBERRY KUSH (INDICA)

Raspberry Kush is a stress-free Indica strain. This strain will leave you sleepy and euphoric while delivering yummy flavors of raspberry and cream.



MANDARIN ORANGE (INDICA)

Mandarin Orange hits all the notes of a traditional Indica strain. Perfect for a whole list of problems such as pain, depression, fatigue, and migraines, you'll also love this strain for it's mouthwatering citrus orange flavor and spicy exhale.

Show more