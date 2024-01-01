ghost Live Badder Spirit Blend Disposable Vape Pens create an amazingly euphoric experience with the help of Live Badder THCa. With the addition of Live Badder, you can expect insanely smooth and flavorful hits with each draw.



Choose from these 4 flavorful strains;



Electric Lemonade (Sativa)

French Cookies (Sativa)

Lucid Dream (Hybrid)

Rainbow Mintz (Indica)



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3.5g per pen

THCa Live Badder

4 strains

Rechargeable battery

USB-C

Draw-Activated Firing Mechanism

Ceramic coil

​



ELECTRIC LEMONADE (SATIVA)

Electric Lemonade is a buzzing Sativa strain. Enjoy the sweet and sour citrus paired with berries and florals in each hit while this strain sends you into a euphoric experience like you've never had.



FRENCH COOKIES (SATIVA)

French Cookies is a rare Sativa strain. This high-powered Sativa delivers sharp mental clarity and a lifted energy you'll love. While you're getting that insane list of chores done with this electrifying strain, you'll be loving the flavors of sweet, creamy, and nutty cookie flavors in each inhale.



LUCID DREAM (HYBRID)

Lucid Dream is a slightly Sativa dominant Hybrid. With each hit, you'll be met with waves of earth-covered blueberries and sweetness. While you delight in the lovely flavors, this strain will help keep you motivated and creative throughout your day.



RAINBOW MINTZ (INDICA)

Rainbow Mintz is the perfect Indica strain. If you're ready for the best sleep of your life, you're ready for Rainbow Mintz. Lose all your worries and cares with this cough-locking strain, meanwhile enjoy the yummy blend of citrusy, fruity, nutty, sour, and sweet flavors.

