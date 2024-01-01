If you think you've found the strongest gummies, you're wrong if you aren't thinking about the ghost Spirit Blend Gummies. These gummies come in at 350mg Live Badder THCa each. ghost Spirit Blend Gummies were created for THC enthusiasts that haven't been quite satiated by the other edibles on the market. These gummies send enticing tingles through your body and send your mind into a lovely high.​



Be ready for this powerful experience!



Try them in 4 amazing flavors;



Electric Lemonade

French Cookies

Lucid Dream

Rainbow Mintz



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

20 gummies per bag

7000mg bag

Live Badder THCa

350mg blend per gummy

