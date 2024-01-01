If you think you've found the strongest gummies, you're wrong if you aren't thinking about the ghost Spirit Blend Gummies. These gummies come in at 350mg Live Badder THCa each. ghost Spirit Blend Gummies were created for THC enthusiasts that haven't been quite satiated by the other edibles on the market. These gummies send enticing tingles through your body and send your mind into a lovely high.
Be ready for this powerful experience!
Try them in 4 amazing flavors;
Electric Lemonade French Cookies Lucid Dream Rainbow Mintz
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per bag 7000mg bag Live Badder THCa 350mg blend per gummy
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.