ghost - Spirit Blend THC Gummies - 7000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

If you think you've found the strongest gummies, you're wrong if you aren't thinking about the ghost Spirit Blend Gummies. These gummies come in at 350mg Live Badder THCa each. ghost Spirit Blend Gummies were created for THC enthusiasts that haven't been quite satiated by the other edibles on the market. These gummies send enticing tingles through your body and send your mind into a lovely high.​

Be ready for this powerful experience!

Try them in 4 amazing flavors;

Electric Lemonade
French Cookies
Lucid Dream
Rainbow Mintz

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per bag
7000mg bag
Live Badder THCa
350mg blend per gummy

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item