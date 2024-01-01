Green Roads Kava Gummies are your key to ultimate comfort. With a proprietary, trademarked formulated kava blend, featuring 10% kavalactone content, these gummies will absolutely demolish stress and help you get the most out of your downtime. Kavalactones are the active ingredients in the Kava plant that are responsible for its effects. With 1200mg of this comfy kava blend, each gummy is powerful and prepared for battle against your anxiety and stress.



Enjoy less stress, reduced anxiety, great sleep, and awesome relaxation when you snag your jar of Green Roads Kava Gummies!



​



Choose from two whimsical flavors; 🍹Fijian Fruit Punch and 🫐Tahitian Berry Twist.



​



GREEN ROADS KAVA GUMMIES SUGGESTED DOSE

Consume 1 gummy as part of daily regimen.



​



GREEN ROADS KAVA GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

36,000mg Kavaton per jar

1200mg Kavaton per gummy

30 gummies per jar

Kavaton = proprietary, trademarked kava blend featuring 10% kavalactone content

Kavalactone content = active ingredient found in Kava plants

Vegan

Gluten-Free

THC-Free

Show more