Green Roads THC Relax Gummies deliver an easy-to-dose formula of 5mg Delta 9 THC and 20mg CBD in each yummy gummy. As the name suggests, these gummies are great for calm tranquility, preferably at the end of a long day. They are easy to dose and great for microdosing if you're not quite ready to experience the intense euphoric effects of THC.



These gummies are both vegan and gluten-free.



Choose from two sizes (250mg or 750mg) and from two insanely delicious flavors (Raspberry Haze or Watermelon Punch).



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

20mg CBD + 5mg Delta 9 per gummy

250mg bag = 10 gummies

750mg jar = 30 gummies

