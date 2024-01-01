Green Roads THC Relax Gummies deliver an easy-to-dose formula of 5mg Delta 9 THC and 20mg CBD in each yummy gummy. As the name suggests, these gummies are great for calm tranquility, preferably at the end of a long day. They are easy to dose and great for microdosing if you're not quite ready to experience the intense euphoric effects of THC.
These gummies are both vegan and gluten-free.
Choose from two sizes (250mg or 750mg) and from two insanely delicious flavors (Raspberry Haze or Watermelon Punch).
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20mg CBD + 5mg Delta 9 per gummy 250mg bag = 10 gummies 750mg jar = 30 gummies
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.