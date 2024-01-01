Half Bak’d offers premium gummies and disposables designed for unmatched potency and flavor variety. Each Sumo gummy contains 420mg of THCa, THCP, and Delta 8 THC, delivering a euphoric high followed by deep relaxation. Available in six unique flavor profiles, these gummies aim to elevate your experience beyond just being half-baked!



​HALF BAK'D SUMO GUMMIES THCA + THC-P + D8 PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

25 gummies per jar

10,000mg per jar of THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8

420mg per gummy

THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8 blend

6 flavors​

​



HALF BAK'D SUMO GUMMIES FLAVORS

Choose from 6 tasty flavors of Half Bak'd D9 SUMO Gummies.



BLUEMATIC RAZZ

A vibrant blend of blue raspberry that offers a perfect balance of sweet and tart, reminiscent of a summer day.



COTTON CANDY SWIRL

Indulge in the nostalgic sweetness of cotton candy, capturing the essence of carnivals with its light and fluffy flavor.



FORBIDDEN PUNCH

A tantalizing mix of tropical fruits, this flavor combines exotic notes for a refreshing and invigorating punch.



MONSTER MANGO

Dive into the bold and juicy taste of ripe mango, delivering a deliciously tropical experience that’s hard to resist.



STRAWBERRY FRENZY

Enjoy the delightful burst of fresh strawberries, blending sweetness with a hint of tartness for a fruity explosion.



WILD WATERMELON

Savor the juicy, refreshing flavor of watermelon, capturing the essence of summer with every delicious bite.

read more