About this product
Half Bak’d offers premium gummies and disposables designed for unmatched potency and flavor variety. Each Sumo gummy contains 420mg of THCa, THCP, and Delta 8 THC, delivering a euphoric high followed by deep relaxation. Available in six unique flavor profiles, these gummies aim to elevate your experience beyond just being half-baked!
HALF BAK'D SUMO GUMMIES THCA + THC-P + D8 PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
25 gummies per jar
10,000mg per jar of THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8
420mg per gummy
THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8 blend
6 flavors
HALF BAK'D SUMO GUMMIES FLAVORS
Choose from 6 tasty flavors of Half Bak'd D9 SUMO Gummies.
BLUEMATIC RAZZ
A vibrant blend of blue raspberry that offers a perfect balance of sweet and tart, reminiscent of a summer day.
COTTON CANDY SWIRL
Indulge in the nostalgic sweetness of cotton candy, capturing the essence of carnivals with its light and fluffy flavor.
FORBIDDEN PUNCH
A tantalizing mix of tropical fruits, this flavor combines exotic notes for a refreshing and invigorating punch.
MONSTER MANGO
Dive into the bold and juicy taste of ripe mango, delivering a deliciously tropical experience that’s hard to resist.
STRAWBERRY FRENZY
Enjoy the delightful burst of fresh strawberries, blending sweetness with a hint of tartness for a fruity explosion.
WILD WATERMELON
Savor the juicy, refreshing flavor of watermelon, capturing the essence of summer with every delicious bite.
Half Bak'd - SUMO Gummies THCa + THC-P + D8
THC —CBD —
About this product
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
