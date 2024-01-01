The Half Bak’d Sumo Live Rosin Blend Disposable is a 5-gram vape pen infused with THC-P, THC-H, and THC-A for a robust and flavorful experience. Made using rosin extract, a solventless concentrate that preserves terpenes and cannabinoids, it delivers unmatched purity and potency.



Designed with a see-through casing and variable voltage settings, this rechargeable vape gives you full control over your experience. Available in five strains—Strawnana, Smartiez, Hippie Crasher, Purple Churros, and Butter Beer—it offers a smooth, customizable vaping session with naturally derived terpenes.



HALF BAK’D ROSIN BLEND SUMO DISPOSABLE VAPE SPECIFICATIONS

5 grams per pen

Live rosin extract

THC-A, THC-P, THC-H & Delta 8 blend

Rechargeable

Type-C charging port

Preheat function

Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

NOT Refillable

Disposable

5 strains

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



PURPLE CHURROS

Enjoy the sweet cinnamon flavors of Purple Churros, a vibrant cannabis strain that offers a lively, energetic experience with premium cannabinoids.



​HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



STRAWNANA

Savor the tropical sweetness of Strawnana, a balanced hybrid offering a serene and flavorful escape.



BUTTER BEER

Indulge in the smooth, creamy richness of Butter Beer, a balanced hybrid that delivers a perfect blend of relaxation and uplifting effects.



​INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



SMARTIEZ

Unwind with Smartiez, a sweet, fruity indica ideal for winding down and melting away stress.



HIPPE CRASHER

Let go of tension with Hippe Crasher, an indica designed to soothe your body and mind, perfect for relaxation.

