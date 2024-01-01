Want something both relaxing and mood-boosting? Reach for Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies! These gummies are the best of both worlds of Sativa and Indica. Get your relaxation without needing a nap and get your mood-boosting benefits without the energy kick. These gummies contain euphoric-inducing cannabinoids of HHC, Delta 8, and THC-P. Each jar contains an easy-to-dose 2000mg THC blend of gummies.



Grab these gummies for a mood boost, balanced effects, euphoria, and cerebral high.



Try Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies in sweet Fruit Punch, citrusy Orange Burst, and tart Strawberry Swirl.



2000MG JAR SPECIFICATIONS

2000mg THC blend per jar

40 gummies per jar

50mg THC blend per gummy

HHC + Delta 8 + THC-P

Hybrid: balanced, relaxing, uplifting, social

GUMMY FLAVORS

Fruit Punch

Orange Burst

Strawberry Swirl

