Want something both relaxing and mood-boosting? Reach for Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies! These gummies are the best of both worlds of Sativa and Indica. Get your relaxation without needing a nap and get your mood-boosting benefits without the energy kick. These gummies contain euphoric-inducing cannabinoids of HHC, Delta 8, and THC-P. Each jar contains an easy-to-dose 2000mg THC blend of gummies.
Grab these gummies for a mood boost, balanced effects, euphoria, and cerebral high.
Try Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies in sweet Fruit Punch, citrusy Orange Burst, and tart Strawberry Swirl.
2000MG JAR SPECIFICATIONS 2000mg THC blend per jar 40 gummies per jar 50mg THC blend per gummy HHC + Delta 8 + THC-P Hybrid: balanced, relaxing, uplifting, social
GUMMY FLAVORS Fruit Punch Orange Burst Strawberry Swirl
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.