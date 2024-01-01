Haze Live Resin Disposable Vape Pens deliver intense and euphoric experiences. Each powerful 3g pen contains a perfectly chosen and proprietary blend of cannabinoids. Choose your favorite blend cannabinoids, your favorite strain, or your favorite flavors and begin your euphoric journey!



There are 9 strains to choose from in these Haze Live Resin Disposable Vape Pens!



SUGGESTED USE:

Click button 5 times to turn on/off.

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3 grams per pen

Live Resin

Unique proprietary blends in each pen

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable



ASCEND BLEND: QUANTUM KUSH (SATIVA)

THCB + HHC + Delta 8



Ascend Blend, or Quantum Kush, is a heightened Sativa strain. This uplifting strain will energize you to the fullest! Plus with smooth sweet and herbaceous flavors, you won't want to put this down.



Total Ascend Blend THC: 2500mg



AWAKEN BLEND: MANGO HAZE (SATIVA)

HHC + D8 + D9 + THCV



Awaken Blend is a Sativa that is the Mango Haze strain. Mango Haze sends a sweet mango and tropical fruit flavor while charging you up for your day.



Total Awaken Blend THC: 2400mg



ELECTRIC BLEND: CANDYLAND (SATIVA)

THCh + Delta 8 + Delta 10



Electric Blend is the Sativa Candyland strain. Candyland is a high voltage and uplifting strain. You'll love the sweet earthy and flower tones that this strain delivers.



Total Electric Blend THC: 2400mg



DREAM BLEND: SUNSET SHERBET (HYBRID)

D8 + D10 + D9 THCP



Dream Blend is the Sunset Sherbet Hybrid strain. This strain will send you into a dream-like state while giving you a nice body high. You will love the citrus, sweet berry, and candy notes.



Total Dream Blend THC: 2460mg



FANTASY BLEND: GELATO (HYBRID)

HHC + D8 + D9 + THCP



Fantasy Blend is the Hybrid Gelato strain. This strain is extremely well-balanced that's great for beginning, middle, or the end of your day. If you enjoy sweet, fruity, and creamy flavors, you'll enjoy this strain.



Total Fantasy Blend THC: 2500mg



SURREAL BLEND: COTTON CANDY (HYBRID)

Delta 8 + CBG + CBN



Surreal Blend is the Cotton Candy strain. Cotton Candy is a dreamy Hybrid blend that creates a lovely body high with deep relaxation. This strain sends light and sugary flavors straight to your tongue.



Total Surreal Blend THC: 2500mg



HYPNOTIC BLEND: RUNTZ (INDICA)

HHC + D8 + CBN + D9 + THCP



Hypnotic Blend is the Runtz strain. The Runtz strain is a soothing Indica strain perfect for end of the day. Runtz delivers sweet and fruity flavors.



Total Hypnotic Blend THC: 2300mg



MIDNIGHT BLEND: ICE CREAM CAKE (INDICA)

HHC + Delta 8 + CBN + HHCO



Midnight Blend is the Ice Cream Cake strain. Ice Cream Cake is an Indica strain that creates peak relaxation. This strain tastes of creamy vanilla and sweet candy.



Total Midnight Blend THC: 2300mg



TWILIGHT BLEND: PURPLE PUNCH (INDICA)

THCP + HHC + Delta 8 + CBN



Twilight Blend is the Purple Punch strain. This Indica strain is intended to elevate your serenity. Purple Punch delivers flavors of grape candy and blueberry muffins.



Total Twilight Blend THC: 2300mg

