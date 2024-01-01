If you're ready for a flavorful and smooth experience, it's time to snag your Hidden Hills Live Sugar Rizz Mix Disposable. Each 3G vape pen is packed to the brim with Live Sugar infused Delta 9, THCP, and HTE. HTE, High Terpene Extract, is a full spectrum blend of cannabinoids with a high concentration of terpenes. HTEs help boost flavor, smooth out the wrinkles, and preserve the complex range of compounds that are found in the raw cannabis plant.



The result?



A smooth-hitting vape with intensely flavorful notes. You'll never want another vape pen!​



Hidden Hills delights with these disposables! Order a pen for any occasion!



Grab your party dress (or pants) and one of these Sativas for an uplifting ride: Forsaken Fuji, Banangie, & Miami Rosé.



Start crossing off your to-do list with this balanced Hybrid: Frosted Badder.



Slip into some PJs and put on your comfort show with these Indicas: Thunder Milk & Pink Truffle Sundae.



Discover the ultimate vaping experience with Hidden Hills Live Sugar Bar Disposable Rizz Mix - grab yours now and indulge in rich, flavorful clouds!



HIDDEN HILLS LIVE SUGAR BAR DISPOSABLES SPECIFICATIONS

3 Grams (3000mg)

Delta 9 THC + THCP

HTE (High Terpene Extract) + Live Sugar Infused

Rechargeable

USB-C charger not included

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



​Banangie

Banangie is a lovely blend of ripe bananas and zesty tangerines that delivers a tropical twist with a hint of citrus. Banangie offers an uplifting and fruit-forward hit.



Forsaken Fuji

Forsaken Fuji gets it done with a delectable blend of tropical fruits and an uplifting experience.



Miami Rosé

Miami Rosé is a floral delight that blends notes of fresh roses with the comforting vibes of cannabis.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



Frosted Badder​

Frosted Badder is a sweet mix of vanilla frosting and almond. Enjoy expertly balanced experience.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



Thunder Milk

Thunder Milk is a comforting strain that delivers yummy vanilla and hints of sweet berries.



Pink Truffle Sundae

Pink Truffle Sundae is a perfectly indulgent fusion of earthy truffle flavors. Enjoy intensely relaxing vibes with this strain.

Show more