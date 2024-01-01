About this product
Hixotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Gummies deliver a powerful dose of Live Resin D9 + THCP, perfect for those seeking a potent and enjoyable experience. Each gummy contains 250mg, with a total of 2500mg in every jar. Made with a vegan recipe and GMP-certified for top-tier safety and quality, these gummies ensure both consistency and peace of mind for consumers who prioritize what goes into their body.
Available in three distinct flavors—Blueberry AK 47 (Sativa), Cherry Bomb (Hybrid), and Tigers Blood (Indica)—there’s a variety to suit every preference. Whether you're looking for an energizing boost, balanced effects, or a relaxing unwind, these flavorful gummies provide a reliable and enjoyable way to elevate your experience.
HIXOTIC TRAP'D OUT JEFFREY GUMMIES D9 + THCP PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
10 gummies per jar
Vegan
Live Resin Delta 9 + THCP
250mg of Delta 9 + THCP blend per gummy
2500mg of Delta 9 + THCP blend per jar
3 flavors
Blueberry AK 47 (Sativa)
Cherry Bomb (Hybrid)
Tigers Blood (Indica) - strawberry orange mango
Hixotic - Trap'd Out Jeffrey Gummies D9 + THCP 2500mg
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
