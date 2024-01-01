Hixotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Gummies deliver a powerful dose of Live Resin D9 + THCP, perfect for those seeking a potent and enjoyable experience. Each gummy contains 250mg, with a total of 2500mg in every jar. Made with a vegan recipe and GMP-certified for top-tier safety and quality, these gummies ensure both consistency and peace of mind for consumers who prioritize what goes into their body.



Available in three distinct flavors—Blueberry AK 47 (Sativa), Cherry Bomb (Hybrid), and Tigers Blood (Indica)—there’s a variety to suit every preference. Whether you're looking for an energizing boost, balanced effects, or a relaxing unwind, these flavorful gummies provide a reliable and enjoyable way to elevate your experience.



HIXOTIC TRAP'D OUT JEFFREY GUMMIES D9 + THCP PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

10 gummies per jar

Vegan

Live Resin Delta 9 + THCP

250mg of Delta 9 + THCP blend per gummy

2500mg of Delta 9 + THCP blend per jar

3 flavors

Blueberry AK 47 (Sativa)

Cherry Bomb (Hybrid)

Tigers Blood (Indica) - strawberry orange mango

