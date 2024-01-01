The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a truly uplifting Sativa strain; Candyland.



Candyland is also known as "Kandyland". This strain is a Sativa strain that was created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. This strain creates uplifting and stimulating effects. Perfect for helping moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods, this sweet and pungent strain is perfect for social gatherings.



Each pen is 3 grams.



SUGGESTED USE:

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.

Inhale for two seconds. Wait 30 seconds and repeat for desired effect.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3g per pen

THCa Sugar + THCP + D9

5 clicks to turn on/off

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

400 mAh

Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)

Type C charger, not included

