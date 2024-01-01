The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a truly uplifting Sativa strain; Candyland.
Candyland is also known as "Kandyland". This strain is a Sativa strain that was created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. This strain creates uplifting and stimulating effects. Perfect for helping moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods, this sweet and pungent strain is perfect for social gatherings.
Each pen is 3 grams.
SUGGESTED USE: 1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance. Inhale for two seconds. Wait 30 seconds and repeat for desired effect.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 3g per pen THCa Sugar + THCP + D9 5 clicks to turn on/off Rechargeable NOT Refillable Disposable 400 mAh Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click) Type C charger, not included
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.