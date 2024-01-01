The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a calming Indica strain; Gorilla OG.
Gorilla OG is an incredibly sleepy and tingly Indica strain. This strain is potent and heavy hitting, perfect to induce some high quality sleep. Enjoy Gorilla OG with flavors such as citrus, mango, sour, sweet, and, of course, tropical.
Each pen is 3 grams.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 3g per pen THCa Sugar + THCP + D9 5 clicks to turn on/off Rechargeable NOT Refillable Disposable 400 mAh Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click) Type C charger, not included
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.