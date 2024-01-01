The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a calming Indica strain; Gorilla OG.



Gorilla OG is an incredibly sleepy and tingly Indica strain. This strain is potent and heavy hitting, perfect to induce some high quality sleep. Enjoy Gorilla OG with flavors such as citrus, mango, sour, sweet, and, of course, tropical.



Each pen is 3 grams.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3g per pen

THCa Sugar + THCP + D9

5 clicks to turn on/off

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

400 mAh

Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)

Type C charger, not included

