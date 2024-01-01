Hixotic - Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen - Space Cake - 3g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a perfectly balanced Hybrid; Space Cake.

Space Cake, aka Space Age Cake, is created by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies and Snow Lotus. This interesting breed creates an uplifting high that can help melt away anxiety, stress, and depression with its giggly effects. Enjoy creamy cookies and bright berry flavors in this pen.

Each pen is 3 grams.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3g per pen
THCa Sugar + THCP + D9
5 clicks to turn on/off
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
400 mAh
Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)
Type C charger, not included

About this strain

Space Cake, also known as "Space Age Cake," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies with Snow Lotus. Space Cake offers a creamy flavor profile you expect from a cookies strain, backed up by bright notes of fruit and berries. In terms of effects, Space Cake produces an uplifting high that leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground. Space Cake was originally bred by Bodhi Seeds.

Questions about Space Cake

Is Space Cake an indica or sativa?

Space Cake is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Space Cake make you feel?

Space Cake makes you feel happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

How does Space Cake taste?

Space Cake tastes nutty with notes of vanilla and berries.

What terpenes are in Space Cake?

Space Cake features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Space Cake?

Strains similar to Space Cake include Tropicana Cookies, Platinum Cookies, and Bubba Kush.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
