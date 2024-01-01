The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a perfectly balanced Hybrid; Space Cake.



Space Cake, aka Space Age Cake, is created by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies and Snow Lotus. This interesting breed creates an uplifting high that can help melt away anxiety, stress, and depression with its giggly effects. Enjoy creamy cookies and bright berry flavors in this pen.



Each pen is 3 grams.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3g per pen

THCa Sugar + THCP + D9

5 clicks to turn on/off

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

400 mAh

Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)

Type C charger, not included

