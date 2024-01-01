Hixotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Vape Cartridges deliver an exciting proprietary cannabinoid blend of THCa Sugar, THCP, and Delta 9. With these cannabinoids working together, you'll experience a potent cerebral high.



Choose from some unique and interesting strains; AK 47, Candyland, Laughing Buddha, Space Cake, Tigers Blood, Cherry Bomb, Gorilla OG, and Zombie OG.



If you're more of a vape pen person, check out Hixotic for these strains in disposable vape pens!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per cartridge

THCA Sugar + THCP + D9

NOT Refillable

Disposable

510-threaded cartridge



AK 47 (SATIVA)

AK 47 is an intense Sativa strain that is uplifting and cerebral. You'll enjoy the sweet, sour, and earthy flavors that this strain delivers.



CANDYLAND (SATIVA)

Candyland is also known as "Kandyland". This strain is a Sativa strain that was created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. This strain creates uplifting and stimulating effects. Perfect for helping moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods, this sweet and pungent strain is perfect for social gatherings.



LAUGHING BUDDHA (SATIVA)

Laughing Buddha is a heavy Sativa strain that is a cross between Thai and Jamaican. This strain offers a powerful high and incredible energy. Laughing Buddha delivers a yummy flavor mix of sour, spicy, earthy, and sweet, along with citrus, berry, banana, and grapefruit.



SPACE CAKE (HYBRID)

Space Cake, aka Space Age Cake, is created by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies and Snow Lotus. This interesting breed creates an uplifting high that can help melt away anxiety, stress, and depression with its giggly effects. Enjoy creamy cookies and bright berry flavors in this pen.



CHERRY BOMB (HYBRID)

Cherry Bomb is a popular Hybrid strain that is perfect for daytime use. It is well-known for its creativity, focus, and delicious flavors of berries.



GORILLA OG (INDICA)

Gorilla OG is an intense Indica strain. The high brought on by Gorilla OG begins instantly. Perfect for sleep and relaxation. You'll also love the intoxicating flavors of diesel and tropical fruits.



TIGERS BLOOD (INDICA)

Tigers Blood can also be referred to as "Tigers Blood OG", "Tiger Blood Kush", and "Tiger Blood". This is a rare Indica strain that delivers a couch-locking and sedating experience. This strain is perfect to help manage pain, stress, and anxiety. If you enjoy spicy and earthy flavors with strong herbal undertones, this strain is for you!



ZOMBIE OG (INDICA)

A Zombies OG high comes on hard and fast. The incredible euphoria and relaxing sedation are truly mesmerizing. Zombies OG also helps with boosting mood and stimulating your appetite. The flavors include earthiness, diesel, and floral notes.

