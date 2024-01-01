These aren't the caramels you find at the bottom of your grandma's purse! Hometown Hero Delta 9 Live Rosin Caramels contain an incredible blend of Delta 9 THC and Live Rosin. These chewy and buttery caramels will send you into an epic euphoric adventure. Since each caramel is individually wrapped, they are perfect for on-the-go Delta 9 use.
Each 400mg jar contains 20 individually wrapped caramels. Every caramel contains 20mg Delta 9 + 2.5mg Live Rosin.
Want a fun idea? Melt your chosen dose of these caramels and create a yummy dip for apples or drizzle over popcorn, ice cream, or brownies! The possibilities are endless!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 pieces per jar 20mg hemp-derived Delta 9 per piece 2.5mg Hybrid live rosin per piece 400mg per jar
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.