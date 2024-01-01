These aren't the caramels you find at the bottom of your grandma's purse! Hometown Hero Delta 9 Live Rosin Caramels contain an incredible blend of Delta 9 THC and Live Rosin. These chewy and buttery caramels will send you into an epic euphoric adventure. Since each caramel is individually wrapped, they are perfect for on-the-go Delta 9 use.



Each 400mg jar contains 20 individually wrapped caramels. Every caramel contains 20mg Delta 9 + 2.5mg Live Rosin.



Want a fun idea? Melt your chosen dose of these caramels and create a yummy dip for apples or drizzle over popcorn, ice cream, or brownies! The possibilities are endless!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

20 pieces per jar

20mg hemp-derived Delta 9 per piece

2.5mg Hybrid live rosin per piece

400mg per jar

