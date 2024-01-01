WATCH OUT! Koi Dragon Blend Gummies are making a splash with the strength of these gummies! Each jar of 20 gummies contains a total of 2500mg THC. Enjoy hard-hitting euphoria with a blend of Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC, and THC-P. These explosive gummies should be enjoyed for cannabinoid connoisseurs and heavy users or used with caution if you are newer to the scene. These delightful gummies come in Black Razz, Blue Razz, and Blood Orange. Choose your favorite flavor and then blast off into space with Koi Dragon Blend Gummies.



​KOI DRAGON BLEND GUMMIES – KEY ELEMENTS

Total 2500mg THC per jar

Delta 8 + Delta 9 + HHC + THC-P

125mg total per gummy

20 gummies per jar

