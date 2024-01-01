About this product
Introducing the Pulse THC Liquid Diamonds 5g Disposable Vape Pen, a powerful, easy-to-use device packed with 5 grams of premium cannabinoids like THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, and HHC-P. With its ceramic coil and draw-activated firing, it delivers smooth, full-flavored vapor effortlessly.
Crafted with live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT), it offers an authentic cannabis experience while enhancing the entourage effect. Plus, USB-C rechargeability ensures quick power-ups, and third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality with every puff.
PULSE THC LIQUID DIAMONDS 5G DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live resin
THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC-P blend
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Preheat function
Ceramic coil
Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
NOT Refillable
Disposable
5 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
GRAPE GUAVA GASOLINE
A bold blend of juicy grape and tropical guava, delivering a smooth, energizing buzz with a punchy, fruity flavor.
MANGO MARTINI HAZE
Tropical mango meets zesty citrus in this haze strain, offering a lively, uplifting experience that’s as refreshing as a fruity cocktail.
SOUR COTTON CANDY ZKITTLEZ
Sweet and tangy, this strain mixes candy-like flavors with a sour twist, perfect for those who love a balanced, euphoric high.
STRAWBERRY BANANA AUTO WHIP
A creamy mix of ripe strawberry and banana, this hybrid delivers a smooth, mellow high with a hint of fruity sweetness.
SUPER LEMON DIESEL
Zesty lemon and earthy diesel combine to create a powerful strain that boosts energy and focus, perfect for daytime use.
SWEET SUGAR POP GELATO
A sugary-sweet gelato strain with creamy, dessert-like flavors that offers a soothing, balanced high for relaxation and bliss.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GRANNY APPLE EXPRESS X LSD 25
Crisp green apple and earthy undertones collide for a cerebral, mind-bending experience with a touch of sweetness.
OG BANANA SQUIRT
A rich, tropical banana flavor paired with a smooth, relaxing high that’s great for unwinding and enjoying some chill time.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BLUE BUBBA DREAM
A calming, dreamy strain with blueberry flavors that’s perfect for stress relief and deep relaxation.
RAZZ RUNTZ #69
A sweet and tart raspberry-infused strain, designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling completely relaxed.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
