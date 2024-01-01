Introducing the Pulse THC Liquid Diamonds 5g Disposable Vape Pen, a powerful, easy-to-use device packed with 5 grams of premium cannabinoids like THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, and HHC-P. With its ceramic coil and draw-activated firing, it delivers smooth, full-flavored vapor effortlessly.



Crafted with live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT), it offers an authentic cannabis experience while enhancing the entourage effect. Plus, USB-C rechargeability ensures quick power-ups, and third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality with every puff.



PULSE THC LIQUID DIAMONDS 5G DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

5 grams per pen

Live resin

THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC-P blend

Rechargeable

Type-C charging port

Preheat function

Ceramic coil

Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

NOT Refillable

Disposable

5 strains

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



GRAPE GUAVA GASOLINE

A bold blend of juicy grape and tropical guava, delivering a smooth, energizing buzz with a punchy, fruity flavor.



MANGO MARTINI HAZE

Tropical mango meets zesty citrus in this haze strain, offering a lively, uplifting experience that’s as refreshing as a fruity cocktail.



SOUR COTTON CANDY ZKITTLEZ

Sweet and tangy, this strain mixes candy-like flavors with a sour twist, perfect for those who love a balanced, euphoric high.



STRAWBERRY BANANA AUTO WHIP

A creamy mix of ripe strawberry and banana, this hybrid delivers a smooth, mellow high with a hint of fruity sweetness.



SUPER LEMON DIESEL

Zesty lemon and earthy diesel combine to create a powerful strain that boosts energy and focus, perfect for daytime use.



SWEET SUGAR POP GELATO

A sugary-sweet gelato strain with creamy, dessert-like flavors that offers a soothing, balanced high for relaxation and bliss.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GRANNY APPLE EXPRESS X LSD 25

Crisp green apple and earthy undertones collide for a cerebral, mind-bending experience with a touch of sweetness.



OG BANANA SQUIRT

A rich, tropical banana flavor paired with a smooth, relaxing high that’s great for unwinding and enjoying some chill time.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BLUE BUBBA DREAM

A calming, dreamy strain with blueberry flavors that’s perfect for stress relief and deep relaxation.



RAZZ RUNTZ #69

A sweet and tart raspberry-infused strain, designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling completely relaxed.

read more