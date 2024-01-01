Purlyf Smacked Disposable Vape Pens deliver an extreme blend of THC-P, Delta 9, and HTE Live Resin. Enjoy a flavorful experience that will actually SMACK you into blissful vibes. Each unique strain has incredible effects that you can’t get enough of! Try these 3 gram disposable vape pens in Hawaiian Dream, Berry Gelato, Strawberry Lemonade, and Gobstopper.



PURLYF SMACKED LIVE RESIN HTE VAPE PENS SPECIFICATIONS

3g per pen

THC-P + Delta 9 + HTE Live Resin

HTE = High Terpene Extracts

Preheat Button

No Clogging

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

280 mAh

USB-C charger cable NOT included

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



HAWAIIAN DREAM

Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting Sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. This fun strain delivers tropical pineapple flavors while sending you into a euphoric experience.



STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

Strawberry Lemonade is a lively Sativa strain. Strawberry Lemonade delivers tart and refreshing berry flavors along with stress-relieving properties.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BERRY GELATO

Berry Gelato is an Indica dominant Hybrid strain that is made by crossing Thin Mint GSC and Blueberry. This potent strain is perfect for relaxing and chilling at out the end of the day. Enjoy refreshing blueberry flavors in this strain.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



GOBSTOPPER

Gobstopper is a relaxing Indica strain made by breeding Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush. This delicious strain is perfect for you end-of-the-day sesh. Try this strain for flavors of sweet, tart fruits, and savory earthiness.

Show more