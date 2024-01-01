Purlyf Smacked Dabs create a sensational experience with a quality blend of THCa and THC-P in these 3g dabs. Enjoy each unique strain as you get SMACKED with blissful and euphoric vibes. Try each of the 3 strains; LA Confidential, Gusher, and Incredible Hulk.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 3g per dab THCa + THC-P
INCREDIBLE HULK (SATIVA) Incredible Hulk is an active Sativa strain. This strain was made by crossing Green Crack and Jack Herer. Enjoy this strain for creativity and social energy. This strain delivers yummy blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors.
GUSHER (HYBRID) Gusher is a well-balanced Hybrid strain. This powerful strain delivers euphoric effects that are happily sedating. Enjoy tropical flavors in this fun strain.
LA CONFIDENTIAL (INDICA) LA Confidential is a mellow Indica strain. This piney and smooth strain delivers incredibly calming effects. Enjoy this at the end of a very long day.
