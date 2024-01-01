P's (formerly Pushin P's) creates an insanely potent 510 vape cart with these THCP Vape1 gram Cartridges. THCP is the incredibly powerful cannabinoid that will send you into the most perfect euphoric state of bliss. These P's THCP Vape Carts will help elevate your THC experience with potency and incredible quality.



Grab one of these potent strains today!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

1000mg per cart

Pure THCP

Glass cartridge

Not refillable

510 thread battery required (not included)

​​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



MULTI MELONAIRE

Multi Melonaire is an uplifting, social Sativa strain. If you love refreshing hints of melon that remind you of summer, this is your strain.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BLEW BERRY

Blew Berry will blow you away in this perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. You'll love the sweet and slightly tart notes of blueberry in this daytime strain.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



P.B. BREATH

P.B. Breath is an intense Indica strain that elevates your mind while sending your body into a calming wind down. Enjoy rich and nutty notes of peanut butter in this strain.

