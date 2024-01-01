About this product
P's (formerly Pushin P's) creates an insanely potent 510 vape cart with these THCP Vape1 gram Cartridges. THCP is the incredibly powerful cannabinoid that will send you into the most perfect euphoric state of bliss. These P's THCP Vape Carts will help elevate your THC experience with potency and incredible quality.
Grab one of these potent strains today!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
1000mg per cart
Pure THCP
Glass cartridge
Not refillable
510 thread battery required (not included)
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
MULTI MELONAIRE
Multi Melonaire is an uplifting, social Sativa strain. If you love refreshing hints of melon that remind you of summer, this is your strain.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
BLEW BERRY
Blew Berry will blow you away in this perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. You'll love the sweet and slightly tart notes of blueberry in this daytime strain.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
P.B. BREATH
P.B. Breath is an intense Indica strain that elevates your mind while sending your body into a calming wind down. Enjoy rich and nutty notes of peanut butter in this strain.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
