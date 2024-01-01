Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with Delta 9 THC are nowhere near the typical Delta 9 gummy. With their proprietary magic mushroom blend and a good helping of Delta 9 (10mg per gummy!), Shaka Sweets has created a perfectly balanced euphoric and trippy high. The best of both worlds in terms of magic mushrooms and cannabinoids, these gummies will leave you wanting for nothing.
These magical gummies come in a sweet Bomb Pop flavor.
What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + Delta 9 THC today!
SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 8 Gummies Per Pouch 80mg Delta 9 THC Per Pouch Resealable Pouch Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 10mg Delta 9 THC Per Gummy Vegan Flavor: Bomb Pop
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.