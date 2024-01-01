Traditional? Yes

Ordinary? No.



Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with Delta 9 THC are nowhere near the typical Delta 9 gummy. With their proprietary magic mushroom blend and a good helping of Delta 9 (10mg per gummy!), Shaka Sweets has created a perfectly balanced euphoric and trippy high. The best of both worlds in terms of magic mushrooms and cannabinoids, these gummies will leave you wanting for nothing.



These magical gummies come in a sweet Bomb Pop flavor.



What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + Delta 9 THC today!



SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

8 Gummies Per Pouch

80mg Delta 9 THC Per Pouch

Resealable Pouch

Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 10mg Delta 9 THC Per Gummy

Vegan

Flavor: Bomb Pop

