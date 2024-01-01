Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies contain a trippy blend of Lions Mane Mushrooms, Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf, and Caffeine. The benefits of these shroom gummies may include energy boosts, clarity, focus, gut health, and heart health. These gummies may lend to feelings of relaxation, happiness, and mood boosting properties. Damiana Leaf has also been known to produce a slight "high", relieve stomach aches, and can be an aphrodisiac.



If you're ready to try a new kind of high, look no further than this 1800mg bag of Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies!​



Flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Razz, & Cherry Pie



SHROOM LIVING EUPHORIA GUMMY SPECIFICATIONS

10 gummies per bag

1800mg trippy blend per bag

180mg blend per gummy

Lions Mane & Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf, Caffeine in each bag

THC-Free

Vegan

No hemp byproduct

Non-GMO

3 flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Razz, Cherry Pie

