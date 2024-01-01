Space Gods Mega Dose Gummies deliver 30mg THC and 30mg CBD in each gummy, a perfect 1:1 ratio. You'll love the unique flavors of each of these gummies. Every 900mg bag of these delightful gummies holds 15 gummies.
Try each of the 7 fun flavors; Citrus Punch, Sour Apple, Strawberry Mango, Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Wild Berry, and Grape Galaxy!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 15 Gummies per package 900mg CBD + THC Total 30mg D9 THC + 30mg CBD per gummy
SPACE GUMMY FLAVORS Citrus Punch: Tropical and citrusy. Enjoy pineapple, blood orange, and tangy lemon packed in these tasty gummies.
Sour Apple: Sour, tart, and juicy. Try these sour green apple, then sweet delicious gummies.
Strawberry Mango: Sweet, tart, and tangy. Enjoy strawberries and mangoes in these yummy pieces.
Pink Lemonade: Tart and Juicy. Pink lemonade - do we need to say more?
Watermelon: Sweet, fresh, and juicy. Watermelon is the Go-To when it comes to candy and gummy flavors.
Wild Berry: Sweet berries. Enjoy big berry flavors of strawberry, red raspberry, blackberry, black raspberry, white grape, and cherry in these gummies.
Grape Galaxy: Juicy, fresh, and berry. Of course, grape is such a traditional flavor - how could you lose by choosing this flavor?
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.