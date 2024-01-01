Space Gods Mega Dose Gummies deliver 30mg THC and 30mg CBD in each gummy, a perfect 1:1 ratio. You'll love the unique flavors of each of these gummies. Every 900mg bag of these delightful gummies holds 15 gummies.



Try each of the 7 fun flavors; Citrus Punch, Sour Apple, Strawberry Mango, Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Wild Berry, and Grape Galaxy!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

15 Gummies per package

900mg CBD + THC Total

30mg D9 THC + 30mg CBD per gummy

​



SPACE GUMMY FLAVORS

Citrus Punch: Tropical and citrusy. Enjoy pineapple, blood orange, and tangy lemon packed in these tasty gummies.



Sour Apple: Sour, tart, and juicy. Try these sour green apple, then sweet delicious gummies.



Strawberry Mango: Sweet, tart, and tangy. Enjoy strawberries and mangoes in these yummy pieces.



Pink Lemonade: Tart and Juicy. Pink lemonade - do we need to say more?



Watermelon: Sweet, fresh, and juicy. Watermelon is the Go-To when it comes to candy and gummy flavors.



Wild Berry: Sweet berries. Enjoy big berry flavors of strawberry, red raspberry, blackberry, black raspberry, white grape, and cherry in these gummies.



Grape Galaxy: Juicy, fresh, and berry. Of course, grape is such a traditional flavor - how could you lose by choosing this flavor?

