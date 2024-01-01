Top Shelf Diamond Duos - King Size THCa 1.5g Pre-rolls - Galactic Glue (Indica) - 2pk
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Galactic Glue effects are mostly energizing.
Galactic Glue potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Galactic Glue is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and talkative. Galactic Glue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item