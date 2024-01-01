HiXotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey 1g Pre Rolls - London Pound Cake (Indica) - 5ct

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

HiXotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Pre Rolls are the perfect product to grab when you're looking for a truly euphoric experience with an insanely smooth hit. These prerolls are infused with THCa and natural terpenes, then dipped in rosin, and finally coated in kief to create the smoothest smoking session you'll experience.

Truly potent and unforgettable, you'll want to grab the Hixotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Prerolls today!

These prerolls come in the sleepy Indica strain, London Pound Cake.

HIXOTIC TRAP'D OUT JEFFREY PRE ROLLS SPECIFICATIONS
5 prerolls in each jar
1 gram per preroll
5 grams in each jar
Resealable jar
Infused with THC-A and natural terpenes
Dipped in rosin and coated in kief
Strain: London Pound Cake (Indica)

LONDON POUND CAKE STRAIN
London Pound Cake is a heavy-hitting Indica strain. This strain offers a relaxing high that may help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. These sleepy effects combined with yummy flavors of vanilla, butter, and lemon will leave you in a state of pure bliss.

Indicas create a relaxing cannabis experience that are mellow and oftentimes used as sleep aids. Some Indicas can create "couch-lock", which is an intense body high and calming head high. These strains are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
