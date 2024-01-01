HiXotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Pre Rolls are the perfect product to grab when you're looking for a truly euphoric experience with an insanely smooth hit. These prerolls are infused with THCa and natural terpenes, then dipped in rosin, and finally coated in kief to create the smoothest smoking session you'll experience.



Truly potent and unforgettable, you'll want to grab the Hixotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey Prerolls today!



These prerolls come in the sleepy Indica strain, London Pound Cake.



HIXOTIC TRAP'D OUT JEFFREY PRE ROLLS SPECIFICATIONS

5 prerolls in each jar

1 gram per preroll

5 grams in each jar

Resealable jar

Infused with THC-A and natural terpenes

Dipped in rosin and coated in kief

Strain: London Pound Cake (Indica)



LONDON POUND CAKE STRAIN

London Pound Cake is a heavy-hitting Indica strain. This strain offers a relaxing high that may help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. These sleepy effects combined with yummy flavors of vanilla, butter, and lemon will leave you in a state of pure bliss.



Indicas create a relaxing cannabis experience that are mellow and oftentimes used as sleep aids. Some Indicas can create "couch-lock", which is an intense body high and calming head high. These strains are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.

Show more