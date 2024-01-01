Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A Disposable is a premium vape device designed for an elevated and smooth vaping experience. With a generous 6-gram capacity of THC-A live resin, this vape pen is built to deliver high-quality, flavorful hits every time. The sleek design features a digital display for easy tracking of battery life and heating settings, while the preheat function ensures consistent, smooth draws from the very first puff. Rechargeable via USB-C, this pen is perfect for on-the-go use.



TORCH PULSE LIVE RESIN THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE SPECIFICATIONS

1 premium vape pen per package

6000mg (6 grams) per vape pen

THCa Live Resin

Disposable

USB Type-C

Digital display

Rechargeable

Not refillable

10 strains

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



CHERRY BOMB

An uplifting strain with tart cherry flavors, perfect for energizing and focus.



CRAZY MELON

Juicy melon notes paired with an invigorating, creative high.



GUAVA GELATO

Tropical guava with smooth undertones for an uplifting, refreshing effect.



PINK LEMONADE

Bright, citrusy flavors with a refreshing, invigorating experience.



SOUR APPLE DIESEL

Tart apple and diesel flavors for a stimulating, uplifting boost.



STRAWBERRY BANANA

Sweet strawberry and banana mix, providing an energetic burst.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



MANGO SUNRISE

A balanced strain offering fruity flavors and mellow relaxation with a touch of energy.



TANGIE BERRY

A citrus-berry mix, offering a balanced high that’s both relaxing and uplifting.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BLUEBERRY COOKIES

Sweet and fruity, this strain helps with relaxation and unwinding.



PURPLE PUNCH

Sweet grape flavors combined with deep relaxation, perfect for easing tension.

