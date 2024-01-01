About this product
Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A Disposable is a premium vape device designed for an elevated and smooth vaping experience. With a generous 6-gram capacity of THC-A live resin, this vape pen is built to deliver high-quality, flavorful hits every time. The sleek design features a digital display for easy tracking of battery life and heating settings, while the preheat function ensures consistent, smooth draws from the very first puff. Rechargeable via USB-C, this pen is perfect for on-the-go use.
TORCH PULSE LIVE RESIN THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE SPECIFICATIONS
1 premium vape pen per package
6000mg (6 grams) per vape pen
THCa Live Resin
Disposable
USB Type-C
Digital display
Rechargeable
Not refillable
10 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
CHERRY BOMB
An uplifting strain with tart cherry flavors, perfect for energizing and focus.
CRAZY MELON
Juicy melon notes paired with an invigorating, creative high.
GUAVA GELATO
Tropical guava with smooth undertones for an uplifting, refreshing effect.
PINK LEMONADE
Bright, citrusy flavors with a refreshing, invigorating experience.
SOUR APPLE DIESEL
Tart apple and diesel flavors for a stimulating, uplifting boost.
STRAWBERRY BANANA
Sweet strawberry and banana mix, providing an energetic burst.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
MANGO SUNRISE
A balanced strain offering fruity flavors and mellow relaxation with a touch of energy.
TANGIE BERRY
A citrus-berry mix, offering a balanced high that’s both relaxing and uplifting.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BLUEBERRY COOKIES
Sweet and fruity, this strain helps with relaxation and unwinding.
PURPLE PUNCH
Sweet grape flavors combined with deep relaxation, perfect for easing tension.
Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A Disposable is a premium vape device designed for an elevated and smooth vaping experience. With a generous 6-gram capacity of THC-A live resin, this vape pen is built to deliver high-quality, flavorful hits every time. The sleek design features a digital display for easy tracking of battery life and heating settings, while the preheat function ensures consistent, smooth draws from the very first puff. Rechargeable via USB-C, this pen is perfect for on-the-go use.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
