Tre House Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Vape Pens are incredibly powerful disposables that deliver a potent blend of intense cannabinoids. The blend of cannabinoids consists of Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, HHC, and THC-P with Live Rosin and Liquid Diamonds. You can't go wrong with this awesome pen. Reach for this pen when you need an insane cerebral and euphoric experience.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 2 grams per vape pen D8 + D9 + D10 + HHC + THC-P Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Rechargeable NOT Refillable Disposable
CANDYLAND (SATIVA) Candyland is also known as "Kandyland". This strain is a Sativa strain that was created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. This strain creates uplifting and stimulating effects. Perfect for helping moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods, this sweet and pungent strain is perfect for social gatherings.
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (HYBRID) Pineapple Express is a hard-hitting hybrid the delivers an energizing and creative experience. The Pineapple Express strain offers a delicious taste of tart apple, tropical fruits, and hints of pine and cedar.
