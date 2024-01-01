Now these gummies are the epitome of balanced - Tre House Delta 9 | CBD Gummies contain a 1 : 1 formula of 10mg Delta 9 + 10mg CBD in each gummy.



Though the gummies have a 1 : 1 formula, that doesn't mean they are wimpy, with this combination, these gummies can pack a punch in taken in excess, so make sure to dose appropriately. If you are new to the gummy game, a THC newbie, or this is your first rodeo with this product, try a smaller dose, you'll thank us later.



These gummies come in a delicious Peach Pear flavor.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

20 gummies per jar

Delta 9 + CBD

10mg Delta 9 + 10mg CBD per gummy

Delicious peaches and pears flavor

Vegan & Gluten Free

Show more