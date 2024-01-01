Now these gummies are the epitome of balanced - Tre House Delta 9 | CBD Gummies contain a 1 : 1 formula of 10mg Delta 9 + 10mg CBD in each gummy.
Though the gummies have a 1 : 1 formula, that doesn't mean they are wimpy, with this combination, these gummies can pack a punch in taken in excess, so make sure to dose appropriately. If you are new to the gummy game, a THC newbie, or this is your first rodeo with this product, try a smaller dose, you'll thank us later.
These gummies come in a delicious Peach Pear flavor.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar Delta 9 + CBD 10mg Delta 9 + 10mg CBD per gummy Delicious peaches and pears flavor Vegan & Gluten Free
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.