by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Now these gummies are the epitome of balanced - Tre House Delta 9 | CBD Gummies contain a 1 : 1 formula of 10mg Delta 9 + 10mg CBD in each gummy.

Though the gummies have a 1 : 1 formula, that doesn't mean they are wimpy, with this combination, these gummies can pack a punch in taken in excess, so make sure to dose appropriately. If you are new to the gummy game, a THC newbie, or this is your first rodeo with this product, try a smaller dose, you'll thank us later.

These gummies come in a delicious Peach Pear flavor.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
Delta 9 + CBD
10mg Delta 9 + 10mg CBD per gummy
Delicious peaches and pears flavor
Vegan & Gluten Free

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
