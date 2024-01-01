TRĒ House brings it with this HHC Live Rosin Disposable in the Blue Cereal Hybrid strain. This anytime-strain will help your head get back to the stress-free days of childhood with its potent effects and Saturday-Morning flavors of sweet cereal. All you need is a couch, your favorite show, and this vape pen and you'll be on cloud 9, soaking up the blissful retreat that HHC Live Rosin creates.



Grab your shot of euphoria with this TRĒ House HHC Live Rosin Disposable!



TRE HOUSE HHC LIVE ROSIN VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

3.5 grams per vape pen

Live Rosin HHC + Proprietary Terpene Blend

Approx. 1400 smooth hits

Disposable

Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)

Pre-Charged

ZERO Additives​



BLUE CEREAL CANNABIS STRAIN

Blue Cereal by, Tre House, is a play off of the classic Cereal Milk weed strain. Blue Cereal is an evenly balanced Hybrid strain that is perfect for anytime of the day. Recreate the "good ole days" of waking up, putting on cartoons, and eating a big bowl of cereal... the adult way with this strain. Consumers love using this strain for the many effects it touts: calming, creativity, focus, relaxation, sociable, and uplifting.



ABOUT HYBRID STRAINS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.

Show more