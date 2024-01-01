The TRĒ House HHC Disposable in the class Hybrid strain, Blue Milk, features only one cannabinoid: HHC. That's all this vape needs to create a perfectly potent and euphoric experience. With 800 puffs of cereal-like flavors and Sativa-inspired effects, you'll find yourself with bouts of energy and creativity that you haven't had since you were a kid on Saturday morning.



Grab this TRĒ House HHC Disposable and get your weekend going!



TRE HOUSE HHC VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per vape pen

1900mg HHC + Proprietary Terpene Blend

Approx. 800 smooth hits

Disposable

Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)

Pre-Charged

ZERO Additives

BLUE MILK CANNABIS STRAIN

Blue Milk is a classic Hybrid weed strain that has the parent strains; Blueberry and Haze. Slightly uplifting, Blue Milk is chosen for its reported effects including happy, uplifting, focus, and energetic. Not only will you get a nice bout of euphoric creativity, you also get to enjoy the memory-invoking flavors of sweet cereal mixed with earthy blueberries.



ABOUT HYBRID STRAINS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



