The TRĒ House HHC Disposable in the class Hybrid strain, Blue Milk, features only one cannabinoid: HHC. That's all this vape needs to create a perfectly potent and euphoric experience. With 800 puffs of cereal-like flavors and Sativa-inspired effects, you'll find yourself with bouts of energy and creativity that you haven't had since you were a kid on Saturday morning.
Grab this TRĒ House HHC Disposable and get your weekend going!
TRE HOUSE HHC VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
2 grams per vape pen
1900mg HHC + Proprietary Terpene Blend
Approx. 800 smooth hits
Disposable
Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)
Pre-Charged
ZERO Additives
BLUE MILK CANNABIS STRAIN
Blue Milk is a classic Hybrid weed strain that has the parent strains; Blueberry and Haze. Slightly uplifting, Blue Milk is chosen for its reported effects including happy, uplifting, focus, and energetic. Not only will you get a nice bout of euphoric creativity, you also get to enjoy the memory-invoking flavors of sweet cereal mixed with earthy blueberries.
ABOUT HYBRID STRAINS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
