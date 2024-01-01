TRĒ House - High Potency HHC Gummies

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

The TreHouse High Potency HHC Gummies deliver 25mg of highly potent HHC in each gummy. These vegan and gluten-free gummies will help you boost your mood and relax your body. These gummies don't mess around when it comes to creating the perfectly mind-melting experience you've been dreaming of. Be careful, though! These TreHouse gummies come in an insanely delicious strawberry burst flavor that you won't want to put down!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
25mg HHC per gummy
Vegan & Gluten-Free
500mg total per jar
Yummy Strawberry Burst flavor

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item