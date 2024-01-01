The TreHouse High Potency HHC Gummies deliver 25mg of highly potent HHC in each gummy. These vegan and gluten-free gummies will help you boost your mood and relax your body. These gummies don't mess around when it comes to creating the perfectly mind-melting experience you've been dreaming of. Be careful, though! These TreHouse gummies come in an insanely delicious strawberry burst flavor that you won't want to put down!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

20 gummies per jar

25mg HHC per gummy

Vegan & Gluten-Free

500mg total per jar

Yummy Strawberry Burst flavor

Show more