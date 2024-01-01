TRĒ House is not messing around when it comes to the Entourage Effect. The Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Disposables combine the potency of Live Rosin Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, THC-P, and HHC, not to mention a proprietary terpene blend and liquid diamonds to round out the incredible experience created. Your old favorite vape pen just got replaced! Check out these 3.5g vapes for hard-hitting and long-lasting effects.



TRĒ House Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Disposables come in 2 mind-melting strains. Grab yours today!



TRE HOUSE LIVE ROSIN LIQUID DIAMONDS VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

3.5 grams per vape pen

Live Rosin Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC + THC-P + Delta 10 + HHC + Proprietary Terpene Blend

Liquid Diamonds

Approx. 1400 smooth hits

Disposable

Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)

Pre-Charged

ZERO Additives

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



FROSTED GUAVA

With parent strains like Guava and Frosted Skywalker, you know you're going to have a good time. Frosted Guava is a classic Sativa strain with uplifting and cerebral effects. Enjoy mood-boosting effects and flavorful bursts of guava, melon, and citrus in this Frosted Guava strain.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



WATERMELON GUSHERZ

Watermelon Gusherz is an Indica strain that creates mood-boosting feelings while still sending your body right into relaxation station. Enjoy flavors of sweet berries and sour tropical citrus. You'll love this evening strain!

Show more