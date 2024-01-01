About this product
TRĒ House is not messing around when it comes to the Entourage Effect. The Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Disposables combine the potency of Live Rosin Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, THC-P, and HHC, not to mention a proprietary terpene blend and liquid diamonds to round out the incredible experience created. Your old favorite vape pen just got replaced! Check out these 3.5g vapes for hard-hitting and long-lasting effects.
TRĒ House Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Disposables come in 2 mind-melting strains. Grab yours today!
TRE HOUSE LIVE ROSIN LIQUID DIAMONDS VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
3.5 grams per vape pen
Live Rosin Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC + THC-P + Delta 10 + HHC + Proprietary Terpene Blend
Liquid Diamonds
Approx. 1400 smooth hits
Disposable
Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)
Pre-Charged
ZERO Additives
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
FROSTED GUAVA
With parent strains like Guava and Frosted Skywalker, you know you're going to have a good time. Frosted Guava is a classic Sativa strain with uplifting and cerebral effects. Enjoy mood-boosting effects and flavorful bursts of guava, melon, and citrus in this Frosted Guava strain.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
WATERMELON GUSHERZ
Watermelon Gusherz is an Indica strain that creates mood-boosting feelings while still sending your body right into relaxation station. Enjoy flavors of sweet berries and sour tropical citrus. You'll love this evening strain!
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
