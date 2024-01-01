With 4 powerful cannabinoids working together, the TRĒ House Live Rosin THCa Disposables are fresh, hard-hitting, long-lasting, and incredibly potent - you won't want to miss them! These disposables combine Live Rosin THCa, Delta 8 THC, Delta 8 THC, THC-P, and a proprietary blend of terpenes to create the most perfect Entourage Effect experience. Enjoy 3.5 grams (that's about 1400 puffs!) in each one of these high quality vape pens. ​



Check out 3 classic strains to choose from; Texas Peach Cobbler, Grape Guava Punch, and Blueberry Slushie.​



Snag one of the TRĒ House Live Rosin THCa Disposables today!​



HOW TO USE TRE HOUSE LIVE ROSIN THCA DISPOSABLES

Turning On/Off: To turn the device on or off, click the button quickly five times.



Preheat Function: Tap the button twice in order to preheat the oil inside (the white light flashes once and then stays on for 3-4 seconds). The light turns off when the oil has finished preheating.



Button-Activated Drag: You have to hold the button while you inhale in order for it to operate.



TRE HOUSE LIVE ROSIN THCA VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

3.5 grams per vape pen

Live Rosin THCa + Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC + THC-P + Proprietary Terpene Blend

Approx. 1400 smooth hits

Disposable

Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)

Pre-Charged

ZERO Additives

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



GRAPE GUAVA PUNCH

Derived from the classic weed strain: Grape Guava, Grape Guava Punch is all that and then some. Enjoy this hard-hitting Sativa strain that features flavors of sweet grapes, juicy guava, and florals. Blissful energy awaits you in this strain.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



TEXAS PEACH COBBLER

Saddle up with the Texas Peach Cobbler Hybrid strain. This balanced strain reacts the same as the classic weed strain: Peach Cobbler. With long-lasting effects of creativity, motivation, and tingly relaxation, you won't want to put it down. Enjoy flavors of sweet peaches and hints of sour fruits.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BLUEBERRY SLUSHIE

Blueberry Slushie is a euphoric Indica strain that relaxes the body, eases the pains, and excites the tastebuds. Chill out on the couch while waves of bliss melt over you and enjoy flavors of earthy florals and sweet berries.

